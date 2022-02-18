BFFs Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin papped at Mumbai airport; PHOTOS

Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin met on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT and became good friends. Neha constantly supported Shamita throughout Bigg Boss 15, and they also partied together after the show ended. They were today spotted at the Mumbai airport. Both of them put their fashion foot forward for the airport look.

Shamita Shetty had worn a simple brown outfit with a red printed and flowy shrug. She had sported beige block heels and sunglasses. She carried a black handbag with her. In another picture, Neha Bhasin was seen in a complete denim attire, which she sported with two pony tails and white shoes.

See pictures here:

Shamita Shetty was last seen at her niece’s birthday party, where she got clicked with Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundrra and her beau Raqesh Bapat. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, “Happy 2nd little star wish you a life full of limitless giggles, love and blessings #samishashettykundra.” Fans also wished Samisha. One of the fans wrote, “Awww samisha looks so beautiful and cute.. such lovely pictures,” while the other one said, “Happy birthday cutie baby.”

Neha Bhasin was last snapped along with her other Bigg Boss 15 friends. It was actress Rashami Desai’s birthday last week when she was seen reuniting with her Bigg Boss 15 buddies. They had a lot of fun together, and she offered a glimpse of the same on social media. In a post shared by Rajiv Adatia, all of them are seen dancing on the latest trend.



Also read- Massi Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat hold Samisha close on her 2nd birthday: Limitless giggles, love & blessings