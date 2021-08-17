Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, 16th August 2021, Written Update: Tiwari turns into a landlord

Today we see that a customer throws stones at Tiwari’s house. Vibhuti curiously walks to the man where he learns that he had given Tiwari an order of 10 thousand inner garments, but the customer is unsatisfied with the quality and accuses Tiwari of cheating and demands for a refund.

Later, Bhorilal arrives and learns about the chaos. The angry customer tells him about Tiwari being a fraud. Bhorilal calls Tiwari out and confronts him for being a fraud and slaps Tiwari. Vibhuti asks Bhorilal to calm down and takes him to his house. Meanwhile, Anita informs Vibhuti about the fraud of rupees five lakh from their joint bank account. While Anita is tensed, Vibhuti accepts that he had invested their money into the shares where Vibhuti faced a loss. Anita gets fired up on Vibhuti and tells him that if she doesn’t get the money back she will end things with Vibhuti.

On the other hand, Tiwari is very upset as Bhorilal has insulted him in front of everyone. Soon, Ammaji calls Tiwari and tells him that Pandit Rampal has told her about their ancestors to be rich landlords and has suggested Tiwari to change his occupation and become a brutal landlord and occupy properties illegally as he will soon occur a loss in his business. Tiwari agrees with Ammaji and changes his occupation.

Later, Tilu gets to know about Tiwari’s new occupation and requests him for a job. Tiwari hires Tillu to work for him and promises to give rupees five hundred per day, assuring three meals a day.

Also Read| Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 30 July 2021, Written Update: Tiwari reveals the truth