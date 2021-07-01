Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’s Rohitashv wants his daughter to be an actor: I want her to act in films & web shows

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Rohitashv Gaur and his daughters' dancing video had gone viral recently on Instagram.

The longest-running sitcom Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai is very much popular among the masses. People love the show and it has also managed to entertain the audience from its content. The makers always try to bring out different content and win applauds. The lead actors Shubhangi Atre, Neha Pendse, Rohitashv Gaur and Aasif Sheikh garnered huge attention from their comical scenes. And who can forget the epic dialogue to Angoori bhabi ‘Sahi apkde hai.’ Apart from this the show has also hit headlines in past. Right from Saumya Tandon leaving the show to actors testing positive for COVID 19, the sitcom was in limelight.

Recently, Rohitashv Gaur, who essays the role of Manmohan Tiwari in the show, was in the headlines especially after his daughter Giti’s photoshoot pictures went viral. She is a complete diva in real life and also a fabulous dancer. She also wants to make her career in the acting field. On this, the actor said, “We found her talent last year. During the lockdown, we shot a video of her on an old song that went viral. Everybody appreciated her. Director Rajkumar Hirani also praised her talent and told me to pay attention to her acting skill.”

ETimes also quoted him saying that he wants his daughter to get into Bollywood and do web shows rather than TV shows. “I feel television has less scope. I am here for 16 years and I know the process. I want her to experience,” he added.

He also revealed that he gives her tips on acting and how she can make better herself.

