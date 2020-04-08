Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain's Aasif Sheikh takes over the chef role and revives his love for cooking amid lockdown

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor Aasif Sheikh has rekindled his love for cooking and has donned her chef's hat amidst the Coronavirus lockdown.

The lockdown period has given many of us a time that we always desired to fulfill our dreams and revisit our hobbies that we somewhere have lost due to our hectic schedule. While the threat of Coronavirus is still there, most of us are enjoying time staying indoors and just doing what we like. While some are painting, others are watching shows. Each one is doing what he or she likes, but most of the Bollywood and TV stars are trying their hands at cooking.

While some are already great cooks, others are learning. And Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's flirtatious padosi falls in the former category. We've all seen his amazing acting chops, but very few are aware of his cooking skills. So, in this self-isolation times, the actor has again stepped into the kitchen to create a masterpiece there. He is making the best use of his time and is experimenting with dishes. Many are trying to complete their 'to do' or 'to watch' lists, but Aasif is utilizing time to achieve the 'to cook' list. Yes, the actor has rekindled his love for cooking and is busy honing his culinary skills.

Taking over the chef's role in his house, the actor is busy preparing breakfast and lunch for his family. Speaking of his passion and fondness towards cooking, the actor said that he is finally able to spend time with family and invest some time in his interests that he otherwise misses out to do due to his hectic work schedule. He said that he has a deep love for cooking and recently tried a new recipe, rosette fish, which his family loved absolutely. He revealed that he has taken charge of cooking breakfast for everyone and tries to cooking something that his kids like. He further added that cooking really enhances his mood and he is eager to experiment with many more food items now.

Apart from culinary skills, Aasif also loves to write and is using some time to pen down some scripts for theater. Talking about how he is keeping up with the stay-at-home phase, Aasif shared that many around him to like this idea, but it is the best thing to do, keeping in mind the best health interests of the country. He also urged all his fans to follow the quarantine rules and requested every citizen to stay at home, take the necessary precautions and stay safe. He says, Hum Ghar ke andar to Corona bahar (if we're inside our house, then Coronavirus will stay outside.)

