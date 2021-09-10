Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 10 September 2021, Written Update: Saxena writes a book

Today we saw that Vibhuti tries to get romantic with Anita while the latter ignores him. On the flip side, Angoori tells Tiwari to take her for a holiday. Tiwari flips the topic and starts talking about the weather.

After a while, all the gents from the modern colony gather near the tea stall. Later, Prem joins them and asks Saxena the reason behind calling everyone. Saxena tells everyone that the latter has written a book called ‘Nari Shastra'. Saxena selects Prem for the promotion of his book while the latter feels honored. Later, Saxena briefs everyone about the book and tells that it contains all the tricks to understand women and also gives the knowledge about how to win their hearts.

Vibhuti and Tiwari start reading the book. After a while, Tiwari and Vibhuti executive the tricks in front of Angoori, and Anita fails disastrously while the ladies launch a police complaint against them. Meanwhile, TMT spot Rusha and try to impress her as the latter gets offended and calls the police.

Vibhuti, Tiwari, and TMT land up in jail after following Saxena’s tricks. Later, Saxena visits the police station and asks Manohar to release everyone as it is his fault. Manohar tells Saxena to wait until Commissioner Reshampal comes as he will make the final decision. Further, a lady gets a man to the police and files a complaint against him for molesting. Soon it is revealed that it is Commissioner Reshampal who followed the tricks from Saxena’s book and got into trouble.

