Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 12 October 2021, Written Update: Saxena reveals everyone's scores

Today, Tiwari sits in his garden and enjoys a few drinks. Vibhuti joins him after a while and starts talking to him about his role in the Ram Leela. Tiwari gives an evil smile and informs Vibhuti that he is confident that he will play the role of Lord Rama. Vibhuti mocks Tiwari and requests him to live in reality as none of his characteristics match Lord Rama. Tiwari tells Vibhuti that Angoori feels that he has all the qualities needed to play the lead role in the drama. Vibhuti pokes fun at Tiwari and tells him that he is suitable to play the role of a mischievous monkey from the ‘Vaanar Sena’. Meanwhile, Saxena spots Vibhuti and Tiwari and gives them -25 for drinking alcohol.

Later, Vibhuti dresses up as a mythological character and walks up to Angoori and tells her to convince Tiwari to not play the role of Lord Rama. Vibhuti tells Angoori that making him angry can result in serious repercussions for Tiwari. Angoori gets scared and decides to convince Tiwari. On the flip side, Tiwari goes to Anita and provokes her against Vibhuti by putting fake allegations on him. Anita gets angry and decides to snatch the role of Lord Rama from him.

Furthermore, all the gents in the colony start behaving well to each other to earn the maximum points. Later that day, Saxena announces that there is a tie between Tilu, Vibhuti, and Tiwari and tells them to work hard and earn the role of Lord Rama.

Also Read| Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 11 October 2021, Written Update: Dusshera preparations in Modern colony