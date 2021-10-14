Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 13 October 2021, Written Update: Angoori and Anita's plan

Today, Tiwari takes Angoori to the ice cream parlor and gets ice cream for her. Angoori gets overwhelmed by Tiwari’s gesture and starts asking questions. Tiwari tells Angoori to enjoy the ice cream and waits for Saxena to see them together. After a while, Saxena spots Tiwari and gives him +5 for his good behavior. Angoori remembers the godman’s words and decides to stop Tiwari from playing the role of Lord Rama and criticizes her husband for getting cheap quality cosmetics and clothes for her. Saxena gets furious at Tiwari and gives him -75 for all of his bad deeds in the past.

On the flip side, Vibhuti hides his alcohol in the shawl and drinks it hiding it from Saxena. Meanwhile, Anita comes to Vibhuti and starts annoying him by asking questions. Vibhuti gets irritated and tells Anita to leave him alone, Saxena comes there and starts deducting points. Anita puts fake allegations on Vibhuti and as a result, Saxena deducts -75 for misbehaving with Anita and -50 for consuming alcohol. Later, Tiwari takes help from Teeka and eliminates Tilu from the game, and gives Teeka 50 rupees for helping him. Angoori gets angry as she learns that Tiwari is using foul tricks to eliminate the contestants.

Furthermore, Angoori meets Vibhuti and tells him that she is in need of help and she feels that only the latter can help her out. Vibhuti blushes as Angoori seeks help from him. Ahead, Angoori tells Vibhuti about Tiwari’s tricks to eliminate the contestants. Vibhuti mocks Tiwari and calls him shameful while Angoori tells the former that she has some other problem.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read| Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai: Saanand Verma excited to step into Angoori’s shoes; Says ‘It's an interesting track’