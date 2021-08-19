Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 18 August 2021, Written Update: Vibhuti decides to teach Tiwari a lesson

Today we see that Tiwari flaunts his wealth in front of Anita and later drops her to the grooming classes in his auto. Tiwari orders Tilu and Malkan to run behind the auto till they reach their destination. In the midway, Malkhan faints due to the heat, Tiwari threatens him to be punished severely which makes him feel better in seconds.

On the flip side, Angoori informs her father about Tiwari’s new occupation and also tells him about their royal life. As Angoori is busy talking on the call Vibhuti enters the house and starts talking rudely to Angoori for ignoring him. Angoori calls Tilu and gets Vibhuti thrashed by him for talking to her in an absurd manner and orders Tilu to throw him out of the house.

Gupta and Masterji go to Tiwari and return his money wherein Tiwari orders his associates to beat them for not giving the interest along with the base amount. Later, Gupta and Masterji share their sorrows with Vibhuti and tell him that Tiwari is behaving very badly with everyone and tells Vibhuti that his dictatorship should be stopped soon. Listening to all this, Vibhuti decides to teach Tiwari a lesson.

Later, Angoori’s dad visits Tiwari’s house and is shocked to see the changes in the house while Angoori is dressed up as a queen. After a while, Tiwari comes down where he is surrounded by his bodyguards, Angoori’s father is awestruck looking at his royalty and praises him for his new occupation.

