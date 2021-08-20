Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 20 August 2021, Written Update: Vibhuti turns into a rebel

In today’s episode, Vibhuti dresses up as a rebel and forms a group with Masterji and Gupta to get inside Tiwari’s house. Tiwari asks Tilu to thrash them as they have entered the house without his permission. Tilu tries to hit them with a stick but Vibhuti grabs the stick and throws it away. Vibhuti starts beating Tiwari while Gupta and Masterji beat up Tilu. Later, Angoori comes out of the kitchen and questions Vibhuti for hurting Tiwari. Vibhuti scares Angoori with a fork and tells Tiwari that he is kidnapping his wife as he has misbehaved with Anita.

Tiwari goes to Anita and tells her to save him and reveals the truth that he is not a landlord and is just following what Pandit Ramphal and his mother said. Anita gets shocked as she learns that Vibhuti has kidnapped Angoori. Later Anita calls Vibhuti and tells him about Tiwari’s truth but Vibhuti feels that Anita is saying all this under pressure so that he releases Angoori and ends the call.

Further, Commissioner Reshampal arrests Tiwari for extortion and grabbing public property illegally. After taking him to the police station, Commissioner Reshampal calls Vibhuti and tells him that his enemy Mr. Manmohan Tiwari is under arrest and suggests him to surrender and release Angoori.

Vibhuti gets convinced by Commissioner Reshampal’s words and surrenders himself to the police. Vibhuti tells Commissioner about Tiwari’s wrongdoings that’s when Ammaji defends Tiwari and tells that latter is innocent. Angoori tells the Commissioner that Pandit Ramphal had given this solution as Tiwari was facing problems in his textile business. Commissioner Reshampal warns Tiwari and Vibhuti as he releases them to go back to their lives.

