Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 20 September 2021, Written Update: Saxena invites Vibhuti and Tiwari to his talk show

Today we see that Angoori informs Vibhuti about Saxena’s new television channel. Vibhuti tells Angoori that Saxena wanted a female model for his channel where the latter gave him the reference of Angoori. Angoori feels shy as Vibhuti calls her the most beautiful woman in their colony. Later, Tiwari and Anita get back from their walk and. Anita informs Vibhuti that Tiwari has suggested her to work as a female model for Saxena’s channel. Angoori and Anita get confused as Tiwari and Vibhuti have suggested Saxena to cast both of them.

Meanwhile, Saxena walks in and invites Tiwari and Vibhuti in his talk show where the duo has to talk about ‘Extra marital' affairs. Vibhuti and Tiwari feel awkward to attend the show while their wives force them. Further, Saxena welcomes Tiwari and Vibhuti on his talk show. Saxena starts with his interview and shoots tricky questions towards his guests. Ahead, Saxena asks them about their views on ‘Extra marital' affairs. Tiwari answers this question by saying that he believes in true love but controlling the emotions gets difficult sometimes. Vibhuti agrees with Tiwari’s point and tells that everyone should be open-minded.

Angoori and Anita start getting furious after listening to the answers given by their spouses. As Vibhuti gets back home Anita confronts the latter for his answers in the talk show. Vibhuti tells Anita to feel proud of him as he is a man with a broad mindset. Vibhuti also adds that Anita should praise him for his promptness in the show. Anita gets angry at Vibhuti and leaves the place.

