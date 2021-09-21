Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 21 September 2021, Written Update: Tilu, Malkan and Teeka start a new venture

Angoori confronts Tiwari for his answers in the show and gets angry at him and refuses to share the bed. Tiwari justifies his answers and tries to convince Angoori while nothing works for him. Tiwari understands that it is very difficult to convince Angoori this time. Tiwari’s interview creates a mess in his house as Angoori throws water on his face and goes to sleep.

The next morning, Anita and Angoori talk to each other about their husbands and their thoughts on the ‘Extra Marital' affairs. Anita decides to teach a lesson to Vibhuti and Tiwari and includes Mr.Gupta in their plan. Meanwhile, Tilu, Malkan, and Teeka (TMT) start a new venture where the trio run a detective agency. Vibhuti finds them near a snack shop and makes fun of their attire. Tilu shows Vibhuti a video of his milk scam and tells him to pay their bill or else, they will viral his video. Vibhuti falls into their trap and clears all their credit amount.

After a while, TMT do the same thing with Tiwari and as the latter makes fun of their new venture, TMT tell Tiwari to control his emotions and show him a video where he is caught selling used undergarments to his customers. Tiwari gets shocked to see this video and tells Tilu to tell him their demand and asks them to delete the video. TMT demand three bottles of Scotch and grilled chicken to be delivered at their house before they make this video viral.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.