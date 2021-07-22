Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 22 July 2021, Written Update: Enchanted fragrance goes to waste

At the start of the episode, we see Angoori and Vibhu dancing together. Tiwari comes and watches them dancing and slaps Vibhu for dancing with his wife. Vibhu slaps Tiwari saying that he has the same question for him. Tiwari says it was some kind of superstitious power that dragged him to dance with her.

Further, Tiwari, Angoori, and Vibhu are seen sitting in Uncle Jholkar's house. While he's eating food, he stops them from staring at him. Vibhu tells him about the problem and demands help. Uncle agrees on helping them. Tiwari asks Jholkar about his relation with Chhaave. Angoori remembers that Vibhu had told her that they were siblings.

Tiwari asks Jholkar if he could tell something more about her. Uncle Jholkar tells them about the history of Chaave how she was betrayed in love, and later died after falling from a tree. Since then, she is in search of a soul. Tiwari then asks what happened next. Uncle says that her soul then started roaming to find a body. Vibhu tells him that Chaave is in his wife's body and asks him a way to pull her out. Jholkar says that only Ganpat is the one who can handle her.

While Tiwari and Angoori are discussing how they can find Ganpat. That's when Chaave appears and warns them for doing anything. Chhaave looks at Tiwari and tells him that she will marry him. Angoori refuses and tells her to leave.

Ammaji gives a bottle of enchanted perfume to Vibhu and tells him that if his wife smells this, then the bad soul will leave her soul. Vibhu gives this work to TMT. They spot Vibhu's wife alone in her room and try to make her smell the perfume. But that's when Chhaave rises and starts beating TMT for doing so and also warns them that if they try to do something then she will not spare them.

Will Chaave leave Vibhu's wife's body is the big question?

Also Read: Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’s Rohitashv wants his daughter to be an actor: I want her to act in films & web shows