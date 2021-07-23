Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 23 July, 2021, Written Update: Chaave's soul finally leaves Anita's body

In today's episode, we see that TMT arrives. Vibhu asks them about what happened and they reply saying that Anu slapped them and that they were unsuccessful. Vibhu asks them to leave the house. He tells Tiwari that he will do this job as Chaave considers him as Ganpat. Tiwari agrees.

Later, everyone visits Vibhu's house where they find Anita dancing and singing. Vibhu tells Tiwari to do his job. Tiwari goes in the room and starts dancing with Chaave. As Tiwari tries to make her smell his handkerchief, she grabs his hand and warns him against trying to fool her. Tiwari runs away from Vibhu's house after this.

Further, we see that while walking down the road, Angoori overhears the TMT calling out Ganpat to someone. Angoori meets this person and asks him about Chaave. It turns out that he was the same person she loved. Finally, Chaave and Ganpat come across each other and remind themselves of everything from the past. After they meet Angoori, Vibhu tries to convince Chaave to leave Anita's body to which he agrees.

In the next scene, we see that Angoori invites the TMT for dinner which makes Tiwari angry. When the TMT arrive at Vibhu's home, Tiwari sits alongside them to have dinner. While they're getting comfortable, Tillu tells them that he will be back in 2 mins. He then goes into their bedroom and tries to open the cupboard. On getting caught by Tiwari, he makes up a story saying that he wanted to give 500 to Angoori but could not do it in front of everyone so he decided to put it directly in the cupboard. Tiwari apologizes to Tillu for his behavior. The episode ends.

