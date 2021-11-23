Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 23 November 2021, Written Update: Saxena decides to help Tiwari

Today, we see that everyone in the modern colony gather at the tea stall and start blaming Tiwari for Angoori’s sudden exit from his house. Tiwari tries to fetch some ideas from his neighbors to get back Angoori but all the men make fun of him. Elsewhere, Vibhuti enjoys his time with Angoori and cooks food with her to make her feel comfortable. Angoori recalls her moments with Tiwari and tells Vibhuti that her husband has always appreciated her for the food she prepares.

Later, Tiwari joins Tilu and his friends while they have alcohol. Tilu decides to make use of this situation and takes money from Tiwari for their expenses. On the flip side, Vibhuti prepares food for Angoori wherein she refuses to eat as the latter feels that Tiwari might be hungry since the day she left the house. Vibhuti criticizes Tiwari and tells Angoori that he is very smart and eats outside whenever they fight.

Further, Angoori decides to stay hungry until the confusion comes to an end while Vibhuti decides to trap Tiwari in his plan so that he can reveal his real identity. Vibhuti gets back home and shows a video to Angoori and encourages her to eat food as according to the video Tiwari is enjoying his time with Tilu and his friends. The next morning, Saxena decides to help Tiwari as he has always been there in his bad times. Saxena informs Gupta that he has decided to help Tiwari in his unique way as he is living alone after Angoori left the house.

