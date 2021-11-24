Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 24 November 2021, Written Update: Vibhuti gives a solution to Tiwari

In today’s episode Tiwari gets drunk and tells Angoori to forgive him as he cannot survive in the world without her. Vibhuti provokes Angoori and tells her to ignore Tiwari as he is drunk and also tells her that he will create mess outside his house. Angoori decides to ignore Tiwari and enjoys her time with Vibhuti and Anita. The next day, Tiwari gets emotional looking at Angoori’s photograph and recalls his moments with her. Saxena enters Tiwari’s house disguised as Angoori and tries to serve milk while the latter recognizes him and thrashes him for his prank.

Elsewhere, Anita tells Vibhuti to send back Angoori to Tiwari’s house when David and Helen visit their house without any notice. Vibhuti gets furious and informs Anita that Angoori will not go anywhere leaving their house until everything gets back to normal. David asks Angoori the reason behind spending time with Anita and Vibhuti keeping her husband aside. Vibhuti gets there in time and tells Helen and David to live in Tilu’s house for a few days and take them out of the house.

David and Helen deny to stay with Tilu and his friends and tell Vibhuti to search some other accommodation for them. After a while, Vibhuti drops his parents at Tiwari’s house while the latter gets shocked seeing them and asks the reason behind their visit. Helen tells Tiwari that they are here to stay with him as Angoori has captured their room in Vibhuti’s house. Further, Vibhuti disguises as a monk and gives Tiwari a solution by which Angoori will get back to him within a day.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 23 November 2021, Written Update: Saxena decides to help Tiwari