Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 25 October 2021, Written Update: Ammaji challenges Tiwari and Angoori

In today’s episode, Tiwari gets back early and tells Angoori to serve food. Angoori tells Tiwari that she will take 1 hour to prepare the food. Tiwari talks rudely to Angoori and also tells her to be quick. Ammaji confronts Tiwari and tries to make him understand the amount of physical strength required to complete the household chores. Tiwari makes fun of Angoori and Ammaji and tells them that working in the shop is more difficult. Ammaji makes an announcement and tells Angoori to work in the shop and make more profit than Tiwari while ordering her son to look after the house better than Angoori.

After a while, Vibhuti goes to Tiwari’s house and tries to flirt with Angoori but gets stunned as he finds Tiwari watering the plants. Vibhuti starts getting restless as he finds it difficult to communicate with Angoori. Tiwari finds it difficult to complete the household chores and starts regretting his decision. Ahead, Anita gets a huge surprise as she sees Tiwari working in the kitchen and asks the reason behind it. Tiwari informs Anita about the challenge given by Ammaji and tells her that Angoori is busy in their shop.

On the other hand, Angoori works in the shop and runs the business on the basis of emotions and gives huge discounts to the customers. Tilu tries to explain to Angoori that if she continues to do the same then she might lose the challenge. Vibhuti finally meets Angoori and learns about the challenge and decides to allocate 1.5 lakh rupees so that Angoori wins the challenge. Furthermore, Vibhuti finds Masterji and lies to him about his uncle’s operation, and requests him to lend some money. Masterji falls into Vibhuti’s trap and decides to give him money for the operation.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

