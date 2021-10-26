Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 25 October 2021, Written Update: Ammaji challenges Tiwari and Angoori

Published on Oct 26, 2021 01:45 AM IST  |  28.5K
   
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 25 October 2021, Written Update: Ammaji challenges Tiwari and Angoori
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 25 October 2021, Written Update: Ammaji challenges Tiwari and Angoori
Advertisement

In today’s episode, Tiwari gets back early and tells Angoori to serve food. Angoori tells Tiwari that she will take 1 hour to prepare the food. Tiwari talks rudely to Angoori and also tells her to be quick. Ammaji confronts Tiwari and tries to make him understand the amount of physical strength required to complete the household chores. Tiwari makes fun of Angoori and Ammaji and tells them that working in the shop is more difficult. Ammaji makes an announcement and tells Angoori to work in the shop and make more profit than Tiwari while ordering her son to look after the house better than Angoori.

After a while, Vibhuti goes to Tiwari’s house and tries to flirt with Angoori but gets stunned as he finds Tiwari watering the plants. Vibhuti starts getting restless as he finds it difficult to communicate with Angoori.  Tiwari finds it difficult to complete the household chores and starts regretting his decision. Ahead, Anita gets a huge surprise as she sees Tiwari working in the kitchen and asks the reason behind it. Tiwari informs Anita about the challenge given by Ammaji and tells her that Angoori is busy in their shop.

On the other hand, Angoori works in the shop and runs the business on the basis of emotions and gives huge discounts to the customers. Tilu tries to explain to Angoori that if she continues to do the same then she might lose the challenge. Vibhuti finally meets Angoori and learns about the challenge and decides to allocate 1.5 lakh rupees so that Angoori wins the challenge. Furthermore, Vibhuti finds Masterji and lies to him about his uncle’s operation, and requests him to lend some money. Masterji falls into Vibhuti’s trap and decides to give him money for the operation.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read| Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai's Aasif Sheikh honoured by World of Records, London for playing 300 characters in a show 

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Water Air Conditioner Powered By Usb & Battery Use Of Car Home Office ( Multi Color ) 1 Piece

Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...

₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 Litres Boiler For Water, Instant Noodles, Soup Etc.

Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 L...

₹729.00
₹1,195.00 (39%)
 Buy Now
Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19

Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19"x13"...

₹189.00
₹599.00 (68%)
 Buy Now
Vr 18 Pcs - 3 Different Size Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer Large, Medium, Small Plastic Snack Seal Sealing Bag Clips Vacuum Sealer (set Of 18, Multi-color) (multicolor)

Vr 18 Pcs - 3 Different Size Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer Large, Med...

₹109.00
₹299.00 (64%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Chopping Vegetables And Fruits For Your Kitchen (12420, Green , 400 Ml)

Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Cho...

₹258.00
₹495.00 (48%)
 Buy Now
Aqua Deal Ro+uv+uf+tds Water Purifier - 15l

Aqua Deal Ro+uv+uf+tds Water Purifier - 15l

₹4,599.00
₹15,999.00 (71%)
 Buy Now
Able Multipurpose Food Snack Plastic Bag Clip Sealer/packet Sealer Clamps/manual Vacuum Bag Sealer/food Pouch Clip/bag Zipper For Home Kitchen (multicolor) -18 Pcs

Able Multipurpose Food Snack Plastic Bag Clip Sealer/packet Sealer Clamps/manual...

₹99.00
₹199.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

₹1,824.00
₹2,095.00 (13%)
 Buy Now
Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong Suction And Multiple Cleaning Modes, Self-charging For Carpets & Hard Floors,work With Alexa (black)

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong S...

₹10,800.00
₹27,900.00 (61%)
 Buy Now
Ao Smith X8 Ro|9 L Storage|100% Ro+scmt (silver Charged Membrane Tech.)|mineraliser Tech| High Water Saving| Suitable For  more Than 200 Tds | Wall Mount Water Purifier For Home

Ao Smith X8 Ro|9 L Storage|100% Ro+scmt (silver Charged Membrane Tech.)|minerali...

₹15,549.00
₹23,050.00 (33%)
 Buy Now
View All