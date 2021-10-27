Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 27 October 2021, Written Update: Disguised Vibhuti visits Angoori’s shop

In today's episode, Tiwari gets stunned when Tilu informs him that Angoori has managed to sell undergarments worth 25 thousand. Angoori gives the cash to Ammaji and tells her to keep it safe. Ammaji slaps Tiwari and takes Angoori and Tilu with her to celebrate their success. On the other hand, Vibhuti hides all the undergarments under his bed thinking that Anita will never try to go under their bed. Anita comes in starts talking to Vibhuti about their college days and wishes to have romance under the bed as they did when they were young. Vibhuti flips the topic and goes to sleep while Anita gets angry at him.

The next day, Vibhuti goes to Gupta and tells him that he needs 50,000 rupees for the treatment of Anita’s father as he is very ill. Gupta gets emotional and falls into Vibhuti’s trap and decides to give him rupees 50,000. Further, Vibhuti dresses up as a woman and goes to Angoori’s shop and tells her that she wants to buy undergarments worth 50,000 as she will gift them to Suresh. Tilu starts packing his order while Vibhuti hands over rupees 50,000 to Angoori and tells her to count it.

Furthermore, two men catch Saxena saying he is a dog who is disguised as a human. Teeka comes running and tries to confront the two men and later learns that they belong to the dog squad. The officer tells that they are here to get hold of this dangerous dog named ‘Saxena'. Teeka tells them that Saxena is a very dog and has a very friendly relation with everyone. The officers ignore Teeka and start taking Saxena away from him. Teeka gets emotional and starts crying wherein the officer feels bad and releases Saxena.

