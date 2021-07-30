Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 30 July 2021, Written Update: Tiwari reveals the truth

Ammaji shouts at Tiwari for not taking Angoori on a plane ride. Tiwari tries to explain them but nothing seems to work. Tiwari changes the topic and tells Angoori to practice before going into an original flight. That’s when Anita enters their house and invites them for a dinner.

Later that day, we see that Anita starts feeling ill and so Vibhu calls the doctor. Meanwhile, Angoori and Tiwari enter their house and are shocked to see Anita in this state. Anita further explains to them that she suddenly fainted while she was working in the kitchen.

The doctor explains that she is suffering from Alzheimer's and soon she will start to forget everything. The doctor tells everyone that she can be cured only in London. Vibhu asks about how will they go to London. Gupta tells him about Tiwari being a pilot and tells everyone that Tiwari will take them to London in his plane. Vibhu and Anita beg in front of Tiwari.

Tiwari thinks that it’s high time that he should reveal the truth. Tiwari tells everyone that he is not a pilot. Everyone is shocked to hear the truth and call Tiwari a fraud. Later, Tiwari convinces Angoori by telling her that he will surely take her for a vacation in an airplane. On the other hand, Anita decides to double Vibhu’s pocket money and tells him to return Pelu’s auto.

