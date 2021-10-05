Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 4 October 2021, Written Update: Tiwari to start a cyber cafe

Today we see that Tiwari gets worried as Angoori faints while doing multiple household chores. On the other hand, Anita tells Vibhuti about her decision of launching beauty blogs on social media sites. Vibhuti congratulates Anita for her new start-up and conveys his support for her latest idea. Later, Dr.Gupta examines Angoori and informs Tiwari that she needs some changes in her life as she is exhausted by the daily routine. Tiwari agrees with Dr.Gupta’s point and decides to open a cyber café by which she experiences a change in her daily routine.

Tiwari visits Anita’s house and tells them about his new business to get a change in Angoori’s daily life. Ahead, Tiwari invites Anita and Angoori for the inauguration of his new cyber café. Tiwari gets happy as Anita tells him that she will visit the cyber café daily to edit the videos of her grooming classes. Anita suggests Vibhuti work in Tiwari’s cyber café, at first Vibhuti denies but then agrees as he feels that this is the best opportunity to teach Angoori the basics of computer. Meanwhile, Tiwari tells Pelu to go and stick his cyber cafe pamphlet in every corner of Kanpur.

Saxena comes to Tiwari and gives an interview for a job. Tiwari selects Saxena and assigns him the post of security guard.

Furthermore, Happu Singh arrests Tilu, Malkan, and Teeka for stealing valuables from the locality. Tiwari tries to back Tilu and his friends while inspector Happu ignores Tiwari and takes the trio to the police station.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

ALSO READ| Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 20 September 2021, Written Update: Saxena invites Vibhuti and Tiwari to his talk show