Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 6 August 2021, Written Update: Vibhuti recovers from bomb blast

Today we see that everyone from the Modern colony cluster at Tiwari’s house for Teeka’s engagement ceremony. After a while, Angoori stuns everyone with an energetic dance performance. Tiwari is pleased with Anita for coming alone, while Anita feels tensed as Vibhuti is alone in the house.

Soon after, we that Commissioner Reshampal makes his stylish entry and compliments Angoori and Anita for their charm and elegance. Tiwari tells Commissioner Reshampal to have a seat, as they have to start the function. Before they could start with the function, Commissioner Reshampal gets a call which informs him about a live bomb in Tiwari’s house which can blast anytime.

Commissioner Reshampal informs everyone about the bomb and pleads everyone to be seated as any movement can result in a blast. Vibhuti, on the other hand, is searching his cellphone where he learns that Anita has left Teeka’s gift in their house. Vibhuti enters Tiwari’s house and finds everyone stressed.

Later, Commissioner Reshampal spots the bomb in a corner which makes everyone restless. Vibhuti’s fractious hands reach out to the bomb and start playing and informs that only 30 seconds remain until the blast. Angoori tells everyone in the house to close their eyes and pray to god for one last time.

Vibhuti decides to walk away with the boy when everyone in the house is praying with their eyes closed. Angoori and others find themselves lucky to be alive, while Vibhuti is severely injured and finds himself in the hospital as he gains consciousness. The doctor tells Anita that this blast has worked for Vibhuti as his hands are completely in his control.

