Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 7 September 2021, Written Update: Tiwari plans a masterstroke

Today, Tiwari is stressed and blames Gupta for making him bankrupt. Angoori suggests Tiwari sells all her jewelry to clear debts. Later, Angoori gets breakfast for Tiwari as he is hungry since morning. Tiwari gives Angoori the insurance papers and tells her that this money will help us come out of the problem.

Further, Commissioner Reshampal gets Angelina to the police station. Havaldar Manohar tries to get close to Angelina which offends her. After a while, Anita comes to the police station but fails to recognize Vibhuti who is disguised as Angelina. Ahead, Vibhuti murmurs into Anita’s ear that’s when Anita tells the commissioner that she recognizes Angelina and asks to free her.

Later, Angoori comes running into Anita’s house and tells them that Tiwari is not giving any response nor he is opening his eyes. Later, Dr.Gupta examines Tiwari and tells him that his brain is out of control. Tiwari calls Dr.Gupta useless as the latter is acting as sick so that the insurance company gives him money.

Later, Tiwari sits in a wheelchair waiting for the insurance agent. Angoori prepares delicious snacks which distract Tiwari but the latter controls his hunger as he wants the money as soon as possible. After a while, the insurance agent visits Tiwari’s house but ignores Tiwari and starts flirting with Angoori. Tiwari gets angry but feels helpless as he has to act until he gets the money. The insurance agent eats all the snacks and wastes time as Tiwari gets furious at him.

