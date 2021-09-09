Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 9 September 2021, Written Update: Anita’s plan makes Tiwari react

Today Vibhuti suggests Angoori wear a translucent saree and tells her to seduce Tiwari by dancing to a romantic song. Later, Angoori goes according to the plan and executes it while Tiwari does not react to anything. The next morning Angoori meets Anita and Vibhuti while Angoori gets upset as none of the plans are working. Ahead, Anita tells Angoori to date Vibhuti in front of Tiwari which might make him react. Angoori decides to date Vibhuti as she trusts him.

Later, Anita takes Tiwari to their house and makes him sit on the balcony. After a while, Vibhuti and Angoori come together in Tiwari’s balcony while Vibhuti gets romantic with Angoori. Tiwari spots them together but decides not to react as he learns that this is a plan. Further, Angoori tells Vibhuti that she loves him and is waiting for Tiwari to die so that they can marry each other. Vibhuti also flirts with Angoori which makes Tiwari jealous.

Tiwari gets angry and starts shouting at Angoori for her behavior. Angoori gets happy to see that Tiwari has finally reacted to something. Later Angoori reveals the truth and tells Tiwari that this was a plan to make him react. Meanwhile, Vinod comes and tells Tiwari that as he is alright so the company will not claim his insurance money. Ahead, Tiwari gets angry at Vibhuti, Anita, and Angoori for spoiling his plan.

Tiwari reveals that he was acting in front of the insurance agent so that he gets the money from the company so that he could clear all his debts. After a while, Gupta visits Tiwari’s house and returns his cheque of fifty lakh. Tiwari gets happy to see the cheque while Vibhuti destroys the check unknowingly and makes Tiwari angry again.

