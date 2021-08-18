Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actress Shubhangi Atre enjoys her bridal makeover for the show

Actress Shubhangi Atre who is seen playing the role of 'Angoori' in the show named 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' enjoys turning into a bride for the shoot.

She says, "I enjoy the bridal makeover. For the upcoming track I'm shooting as a bride and it is making me happy. I feel excited to reach my sets with a thought of getting ready as a bride, wearing the bridal outfits, putting make-up and wearing the jewellery. It is so much fun. It's not the first time, I even don't remember how many times I have turned a bride for my shoots. But each time the excitement is so fresh and refreshing."

Shubhangi reveals during her childhood she used to play wearing her mother's sari and ornaments. "I remember during my childhood days, every Sunday I used to play wearing my mom's sari and jewellery. I used to enjoy dressing myself as a bride since then."

Shubhangi is known for featuring in shows like 'Do Hanson Ka Jodaa', 'Kasturi' and 'Chidiya Ghar'.

