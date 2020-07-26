Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain: Saumya Tandon resumes shoot amid rumours of quitting the show; See pics

Saumya Tandon aka Anita Mishra of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain has finally resumed shooting for the show again amidst rumours of Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala replacing her on the show. See pictures from the sets.

Saumya Tandon, who plays the role of Anita Mishra in the much-loved sitcom Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain has finally resumed shooting for the show again. After over 15 days, the beautiful actress is back on the sets to spread her magic and charm again. Known for her amazing acting chops, Saumya's return comes amid rumours of her quitting the show, and Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala walking in her shoes. However, the show's producer Binaefer Kohli had put denied speculations, Samuya's comeback puts such rumours to rest completely. Shefali too has negated the reports and refused to comment.

In the pictures from the sets, Saumya can be seen shooting a scene with her on-screen husband Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti Mishra. While Saumya is seen dressed in yellow and black, Aasif ji is decked up in red and black. The on-screen duo is seen having a conversation over a cup of coffee. The two are also seen taking full safety precautions by wearing masks and hand gloves as they understand the scene. However, while shooting they have to take the safety gear off but are maintaining complete social distance.

Take a look at Saumya's pictures from the sets of Bhabhiji here:

The actresses' hairdresser had tested positive for COVID-19, however, during that time both Saumya and the hairdresser weren't on sets of the show and had not been in contact with anyone else. Since then, Saumya too hadn't been on the sets and was at home in quarantine. Are you happy to see Saumya back on the sets? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

