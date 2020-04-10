Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain star Rohitashv Gour is giving out major husband goals with his idea of quarantine

As Rohitashv Gour of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain fame is practising self quarantine, he is making the most of this break by spending time with his family.

It has been a crucial time for the country as India is fighting against an unseen enemy called coronavirus. And with the rapidly increasing cases of COVID 19 across the nation, we all are bound to stay at home. In fact, our showbiz industry has also come to a standstill and it has given the celebs an opportunity to take time off from the otherwise busy schedule and spend time with their friends. And this is exactly what Rohitashv Gour aka Manmohan Tiwari of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain is doing these days as he making the most of the quarantine break with his family.

During an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, Rohitashv revealed how his wife is happy to have him home and also shared his ideas of spending this quarantine. The television actor asserted that he has been helping his wife in the household chores these days. “I am helping her out a lot. From sweeping the floors to washing the dishes, I am chipping in. She is not at all upset with my presence at home,” he added. Well, Rohitashv is certainly shelly out major husband goals for all the patidevs around.

Furthermore, Rohitashv asserted how the entire team of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain has come together to help the junior artists and daily wagers of the industry. He said, "Our producer, Benaifer Kohli, has taken steps to ensure our workers' welfare. Everyone from the team has chipped in. She has given a huge amount. The Producers' Guild is helping people with rations and financial aid. CINTAA has started an initiative for junior artistes, asking bigger stars to chip in. We are doing whatever we can in an individual capacity. There are good helpful people in the industry. We are famous as the most secular body.”

