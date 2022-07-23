Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan passes away at 41; Rohitashiv Gour, Charrul Malik mourn the loss

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan passed away on Saturday morning. It was a sudden death, the actor breathed his last on July 23. He played the role of Malkhan on the show and was known for his knack for comedy. The exact reason for his passing away isn't known yet, but he was playing cricket in the morning when he collapsed and was taken to the doctor.

His co-actor Charrul Malik is very saddened by the news. Sharing about the bond she had with him, she told Etimes, "I can't believe it still. I got to know about it in the morning. I just met him yesterday and he was all fine. We made a few reel videos together. I know him since eight years and he was closest to me on the sets. We used to eat our food together." She adds, "Apart from being a talented actor, he was an amazing human being too. He used to guide me through my scenes. We have lost an amazing human and an actor."

Actor Rohitashv Gour, who plays the role of Manmohan Tiwari in the show., was also close to Deepesh, and is shocked by the news. He says, "Our call time for the show was little late today. So I think after his gym, he went to a cricket ground to play cricket. It is part of his fitness routine. But while playing the sport, he suddenly collapsed and fell. It has come as a big shock to all of us. He was someone who was led a healthy lifestyle, he was a fitness enthusiast. I don't know how to express what I am feeling. We all are at his home currently, the entire team of the show."

The producers of the show, Sanjay & Binaiferr Kohli also said, "We are deeply saddened & shocked by the sudden demise of our beloved Deepesh Bhan. One of the most dedicated actors in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and like our family. He will be deeply missed by all. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, May his soul Rest In Eternal Peace."

Deepesh has been everyone's favourite in the character of Malkhan Khan, the actor rose to fame with the show and apart from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, he has also been a part of May I Come In Madam.