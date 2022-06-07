Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Vidisha Srivastava opens up about keeping her marriage a secret

Vidisha Srivastava is a gorgeous and talented actress, who is present winning hearts with her stint in the popular sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. She joined the show some months ago, to play the new Anita bhabhi following the exit of Nehha Pendse. The actress is known to keep her personal life very private. In fact, nobody knew that she is married for almost four years. The actress tied the knot with Sayak Paul, who works with a coal mining company, in December 2018, in her hometown, Banaras. Vidisha recently opened up on her marriage in an interview with Etimes.

Kashibai Bajirao Ballal actress says, “I didn’t hide the fact that I was married. I just didn’t speak about it in the media because Sayak isn’t from this industry. He is a simple guy and doesn’t enjoy being in the limelight. He’s from Kolkata and we had a love marriage. Though there isn’t any specific reason, I wasn’t too keen on marrying a guy from the industry.”

Sharing the details of her marriage, she says, “In 2013, while I was busy acting in the South, I was chosen to be the face of a corporate house. The hectic schedule, which required me to travel a lot, resulted in an unexpected break from acting. Eventually, I joined the core team of the corporate house and worked with them for two years. That’s when I met Sayak in Mumbai. I had a crush on him but he never reciprocated. It was only during the last six months of the job that he proposed to me directly for marriage. Like a snob, I told him to talk to my parents and only if they agreed, would we tie the knot. We got married a year-and-a-half later.”

Vidisha, who had stopped acting after she took up the corporate job, was encouraged by her husband to return acting career. She said that she is blessed to have Sayak in her life as he supports her unconditionally. She added there is more respect in their marriage than love and she feels that keeps the spark alive.

