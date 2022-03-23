Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress Shubhangi Atre recreates Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai look in BTS video; WATCH

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai is among the most popular comedy shows on television. Actress Shubhangi Atre plays the role of Angoori Bhabi in the show, and the actress has a massive fanbase. The actress is loved for her acting in the show. Shubhangi recently shared a video on social media in which she recreated Alia Bhatt’s look from her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, and her fans are amazed by her look.

Shubhangi Atre has shared a video in which she is seen lip-syncing Alia Bhatt’s song ‘Meri Jaan’. The actress had also a look similar to Alia’s look in the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. She had worn a white lehenga with red lipstick and red bangles. She has paired the look with a necklace and jhumkas. Shubhangi shared the video from the sets of her show. She captioned, “In love with this song”. Charu Malik commented, “What expressions ..loved it”.

See post here-

Numerous of her fans also commented on her post. Some said, ‘Super lovely’, ‘Mashallah bahut Khoobsurat keep shining always smiling Mam gol bless you lots of love too you’, ‘Beautiful mam....nicely presented...love you a lot, Damn beautiful and gorgeous’, ‘Dream girl’, ‘Mam you are looking sooo attractive and Adorable kishi ki nazar na lag jaye aap ko’, ‘Beautiful eyes’, and more.

For the unversed, the show has brought a twist in the plot with the entry of the new Anita, played by actress Vidisha Srivastava.



