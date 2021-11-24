Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai: Angoori Bhabhi faces competition as Saanand Verma dresses up like her

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai is among the most popular sitcoms on television screens. The characters of Angoori Bhabhi, Vibhuti, Anita, and Tiwari are highly loved by the audiences. In the recent track of the show, it was seen that Angoori gets angry with Tiwari and goes to stay at Vibhuti’s house. But the twist comes in the story when someone else takes the getup of Angoori.

The hits show never fails to entertain the audience with its funny twists and turns. Viewers are in for another surprise as they will be witnessing a new Angoori Bhabi in Tiwariji’s life. It will be seen that Saanand Verma (Anokhe Lal Saxena) will don the role of a chulbuli Angoori Bhabi.

The actor has gone the extra mile to make his part convincing and entertaining by taking up Angoori bhabi’s look, including a gorgeous saree, sporting long black hair and wearing subtle makeup with a delicate nose pin. Talking about his experience of dressing up as Angoori Bhabi, Saanand Verma shared with the Pinkvilla team, “I have always adored Angoori Bhabi’s beautiful look, the way she carries her sarees and jewelry makes her look even more graceful. Being an actor, I am always keen to essay different characters and try new looks. I had an amazing time shooting for this track and hope the audience enjoys it as much as I enjoyed playing the part.”

Reacting to the Saxena’s Angoori Bhabi look, Shubhangi Atre shared, “I loved how Saanand ji pulled off a replica of Angoori Bhabi. The way he has portrayed this part take the entertainment quotient a notch higher and I am sure the audience will thoroughly enjoy the new track.”



