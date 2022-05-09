Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai completes 1800 episodes; Producer Sanjay Kohli honoured by the World Book of Records

&TV’s cult-comedy show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai recently completed seven years on-air. It continues to entertain its audience with its rib-tickling characters and engaging track. The show comprises some highly popular and talented actors including Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud, Shubhangi Atre, Saanand Verma, and others. Nehha Pendse was playing the role of Anita in the show but the actress has been recently replaced by Vidisha Srivatastav.

Now it is double celebration time for the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai team as the show has achieved two huge milestones. The show not only completed 1800-episodes but also its producer Sanjay Kohli was honoured by the World Book of Records, London, for the matchless contribution for producing an entertaining comedy. Producer Sanjay Kohli rightfully called 'The King of Comedy' is a producer at Edit II Productions. Speaking on the World Book of Records, Sanjay said that he is thankful for being hounoured and dedicated his recognition to the entire Edit II team.

The producer expressed his gratitude for this huge recognition and said that every day is a celebration for a show that brings happiness and smiles to everyone’s lives with exceptional comedy content. Sanjay further added that moments like these are extremely special as it reaffirms their belief in doing something so right and entertaining the audience like no other. He further said, "I feel proud and give all the credit to the entire cast and crew of Edit II and &TV for working hard every day to make our show one of the best comedy shows on Indian television. I thank our beloved audience for appreciating & loving us.”

Aasif Sheikh who essays the character of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra also expressed his happiness for being an important part of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. The actor elaborated that it was his best decision to join this show and he has received immense recognition because of it. The actor further mentioned that the show completed 1800 episodes and congratulated the producer for receiving this immense recognition.

Actress Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori Bhabhi also shared her joy as the show achieved this milestone. The actress said that making people laugh is not easy. And captivating the audience’s interests for over seven years with nonstop entertainment and humour is a tall task that the show has successfully delivered. She then congratulated the producer and was thankful to the audience for their love and support.

