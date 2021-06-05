Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame Saumya Tandon dismisses rumours of using fake ID for availing COVID 19 vaccine

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! fame Saumya Tandon slams trolls for the allegation against her of using fake ID to get her COVID 19 vaccination shot.

Actress Saumya Tandon became popular with her role of Anita in the comedy show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! She is still known for the show despite leaving it. The vaccination drive for COVID 19 is being carried out for people all over the country, and Saumya Tandon had also received her first dose a few days back. However, there are reports going viral on social media which show that she has used a fake identity card (ID) for getting her vaccination dose. The actress has quashed all these rumours on her Twitter handle.

The actress took her social media handle for slamming the trolls, who are claimed that she used a fake ID. Saumya Tandon clarified that the ID card doing rounds on the internet does not have any stamp of authentication and anyone can make such a fake ID using her picture. The actress said in her tweet, “Contrary to some media reports claiming that I have taken my first Covid vaccine dose from A facility in Thane by dubious means is untrue. I have taken my first jab but from a centre near my house following proper procedures. Please don’t believe in unverified reports and claims.”

See the tweet:

Contrary to some media reports claiming that I have taken my first Covid vaccine dose from A facility in Thane by dubious means is untrue. I have taken my first jab but from a centre near my house following proper procedures. Please don’t believe in unverified reports and claims. — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) June 4, 2021

Saumya Tandon also spoke with The Indian Express regarding the viral news. She said, “Anyone can make such IDs using my passport picture that’s available on Google images.” She also said that she cannot take any action against someone making her fake ID as it does not have any stamp.

