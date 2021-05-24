Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai: Nehha Pendse reacts to rumours about quitting; HERE’s where the cast resumes shooting

Nehha Pendse opened up about the rumours that she is quitting the show since she was not seen in the last few episodes and much more.

Nehha Pendse will be joining the entire cast of the popular comedy Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai in Surat. The shooting will take place inside a hotel and a bio bubble will be created for the entire unit to avoid the risk of halting the shoot due to someone testing COVID 19 positive. Nehha Pendse was not seen in the last few episodes of the show, which gave rife to some rumours that perhaps she is opting out of the show. Nehha spoke to ETimes about the rumours and said, “I am not surprised that such rumours are doing the rounds because I was not visible in the last few episodes. Those were episodes which were old and I wasn’t a part of those shoots.”

She further stated that when some of those episodes aired, she received calls and messages about her lack of presence from the show but she is happy to report that she is on board and will resume shooting. “Initially people used to compare me with the actress who was playing the role before me and it was something I knew would happen. But now people have accepted me well in this role and I have settled in nicely too.” Speaking about the shooting in the current scenario of the pandemic, Nehha said, “I am excited as well as nervous because shooting at a time like this is risky.”

Nehha further spoke about shooting in the pandemic and how the makers of the show are ensuring utmost safety by creating “a bio bubble and everyone who will be going has tested negative for the COVID-19.”

