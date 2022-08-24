Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’s Kishore Bhanushali feels blessed for getting fame for being Dev Anand’s lookalike

Kishore Bhanushali, who is presently seen in the popular sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, is quite a popular name in the telly industry. The actor is a lookalike of late Bollywood actor Dev Anand. He recently opened up in an interview with IANS about his struggles for getting opportunities in the entertainment industry because of his resemblance to the late actor.

He shared, "I had to struggle to get work. Many people will not believe it, but I lost many acting opportunities because of being a look-alike of Dev Sahab. But I never gave up on trying. I always believed that where there is a will, there is a way. So, I never stopped, and slowly things turned out in my favour."

Kishore recalls his first meeting with the `Guide` actor and shares: "I was very young when I first met Dev Anand Sir and told him about my interest in acting, and he advised me to first complete my studies before I enter this world. My love for him and my passion for acting kept me going. Today I perform a three-hour stand-up comedy show called `Kishore ki Awaaz Dev ka Andaaz,` in which, along with doing comedy, I also sing. I have been in show business for over three decades now, and, thanks to Dev Ji, I managed to make a name for myself."

Hum Hain Khalnayak fame further shares how he got an opportunity to be part of the popular sitcom `Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai`. He shared that his journey with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai started because of Aasif Sheikh, whom he has known for many years and he is a dear friend. He introduced him to Shashank Bali, the show`s director, for various roles in the show. Shashank Ji immediately cast him to play Anita Bhabi`s (Saumya Tandon) uncle for one day, and then he got a call to play the commissioner, Resham Pal Singh, in the show. He also got cast in `Happu Ki Ultan Paltan` in 2019 and now he is doing two shows playing a similar character, and he grateful.

