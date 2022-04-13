Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’s Shubhangi Atre on her low-key birthday: I don't believe in the idea of showing off

Shubhangi Atre became a household name with her entry into the popular sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain. She plays the role of Angoogi in the show, and her character is widely liked by the audience. The actress rang on her birthday on 11th April. She did not do any celebrations for her special day and donated food to the poor people who were fasting for the holy month of Ramadan.

In an interview with ETimes TV, she shared about her birthday, “After the pandemic, many people are still struggling to meet the necessities. And my concern was that as the holy festival of Ramadan is going on, I wanted to distribute food to the needy and serve a proper meal to them when they break their fast. So I went forward with the idea. My daughter wanted me to host a party but later even she agreed with it. My fans and friends made my day special. I don't believe in the idea of showing off.”

The actress is known for keeping her personal life very private. On being asked about the trend of actors getting papped, Shubhangi said, “With everything today has a price, getting papped has its own and is a trend among celebrities. But I'm not of those who likes to mix personal and professional life. I'm not one to keep my managers updated with my airport timing, gymming time or coffee time (laughs). I'm very easy to answer calls from the media and reply to their queries and even greet them while meeting outside. But I would never enjoy permitting them to make my lifestyle easy onscreen. I'm very much connected with my fans on social media and they are happy with it and respect my privacy. So being papped can be a trend among celebrities, but it is not my cup of tea."

