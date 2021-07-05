Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’s Shubhangi Atre redefines comfortable fashion in a white tee & dungree dress; See Pic

Shubhangi Atre has been winning hearts with her performance as Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai and often impresses the audience with her fashion sense.

Shubhangi Atre has been making headlines ever since she has been roped in to play the lead role of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. The actress had replaced Bigg Boss 13 winner Shilpa Shinde and has been winning hearts with her stint in the show along with Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud and Nehha Pendse. Not just on the small screen, Shubhangi has also been popular on social media and enjoys a massive fan following there. In fact, each of her posts is a thing among the fans as she often dishes out major fashion goals.

Amid this, we got our hands on one of the pics of the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress wherein she was seen redefining comfortable fashion in the best way. In the pic. Shubhangi was seen wearing a pastel green corduroy dungree dress with statement lapel pockets, which she had worn over a simple white half-sleeve tee. She had completed her look with classic white sneakers, chic round sunglasses and a simple white-strap watch.



Meanwhile, Shubhangi is quite elated to be back on sets of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai post the lockdown. Talking about the same, she said, “I'm happy at least we resumed shoots back here. I'll not have to stay away from my family. Every morning in my prayers I wish for the old normal back. I'm all bored and done with the pandemic. Covid has turned out to be a nightmare. As we have resumed shoots in Mumbai there is still time restriction on shoots here.”

