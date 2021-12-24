Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’s Shubhangi Atre shares about her Christmas celebration: I am my daughter’s Secret Santa

The comedy show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai is among the leading actors of the television industry. The actress Shubhangi Atre who plays the role of Angoori Bhabhi in the show has a massive fan following. With Christmas round the corner, the actors of the television industry are excited about the celebrations. Shubhangi also opened up on her childhood Christmas celebration and revealed her secrets.

The actress shared about her childhood Christmas with Pinkvilla, “In my school days, a classmate of mine was sharing a story that how Santa Claus came and hung a badminton racket on the Christmas tree, she had at her place. I was very young and believed it was a true story. Though the Christmas celebration was over, I thought of making a similar wish to Santa as I wanted a tape recorder as I was very fond of music and dance. I cut out a Christmas tree from paper and coloured it green and wrote a Tape recorder on it, assuming I would be receiving it the next day from Santa Claus. And it magically did happen, and my Santa was none other than my father.”

Shubhangi Atre also shared details about her Christmas celebrations with her daughter, “My father was my Santa, and keeping the legacy alive, I am my daughter’s secret Santa every year and get her whatever she wishes. I wish my fans a Merry Christmas and urge them also to be a secret Santa for their loved ones.”



