Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’s Yogesh H Tripathi shares video with late actor Deepesh Bhan; Saumya Tandon reacts

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai's show lost one of its gems, actor Deepesh Bhan, a few weeks back. The sudden passing away of the young actor came as a shock to his family and fans. The actors who shared a good bond with the late actor, still find it difficult to accept the truth. As per reports, the actor suffered a brain haemorrhage while playing cricket and died. The actor was an ace comedian and was an integral part of the show. Actor Yogesh H Tripathi, who plays the role of Happu Singh, recently shared an old video clip from the show.

Yogesh H Tripathi shared a video clip from the earlier episodes of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, which comprised Saumya Tandon, Deepesh Bhan, Rohitashv Gour, and others. He captioned, “Old memories” and he remembered the late actor. Saumya Tandon, who was part of the show for many years, and was also in the clip, commented on the post, “Heheheh kya mazedaar scenes kiye the humne.”

Upon the demise of the actor, Saumya Tandon shared a picture with him and captioned it, “Can’t believe you are gone. Can’t hear you laugh, or sing , and react to your PJs. You were a heart of gold. light up the heaven Deepesh Bhan with your goodness. Miss you.”

Shubhangi Atre, Rohitash Gour, Aashif Sheikh, Kiku Sharda, Nirmal Soni, Vidisha Srivastava and others were seen at the prayer meeting for the late actor.

For the unversed, Deepesh's co-star Aasif Sheikh had revealed to Hindustan Times that Deepesh suffered a brain haemorrhage. Bhan was supposed to shoot for the show much-loved comedy show. He went to the gym at around seven in the morning and stopped to play cricket in his building’s compound at Dahisar.

