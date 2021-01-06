Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai: Saumya Tandon reacts to Nehha Pendse playing Anita bhabi's role: Hope she does justice

Saumya Tandon played the role of Anita Bhabi role for five years and became a household name.

Saumya Tandon, who rose to fame with the serial Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai has essayed the iconic role of Anita Bhabhi for five years. The actress now has left the show. It has been declared that actress Nehha Pendse will be stepping into her shoes. The makers were also happy to reunite with Nehha with whom they had worked in ‘May I Come In Madam?’. Hearing the news Saumya said that she is very happy that Nehha will be essaying her role now and hopes that she will do justice to the role.

Speaking to The Times of India, Saumya said, “Nehha and I have worked in a non-fiction show. She is a good choice made by the makers. She is very talented and professional too and the audience will also accept her too.” Apart from Saumya, the serial also features Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre and Rohitash Gaud. Saumya became a household name with her character of Anita Bhabhi. The serial is very much popular for its light-hearted comedy and has a huge fan following.

Saumya had mentioned earlier that she left the show because she wants to explore other opportunities in her career. Saumya is considering some projects which are coming to her and will be very soon resuming her shoot.

It is worth mentioning here that Nehha Pendse is also a former Bigg Boss contestant and has acted in Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films. She is well known for her role of Sanjana Hiteshi in Life OK's May I Come In Madam?

Credits :The Times of India

