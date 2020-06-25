Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain star Saumya Tandon performing yoga with her baby boy is all things cute; Take a look

Saumya Tandon of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame shared some pictures of her doing yoga with her little kiddo at home on the occasion of World Yoga Day and took the internet by storm. Check them out.

Saumya Tandon, better known as Anita Mishra from popular comedy-drama Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is one of the finest actresses in the Indian Television industry. With her acting chops, power-packed performance, and beautiful looks, Saumya has won many hearts. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and never fails to impress anyone as she keeps sharing glimpses from her professional and personal life. Just like many others, Saumya has also been enjoying a sabbatical at home during the COVID-19 crisis.

The beautiful actress is quite active on social media and does not miss any chance to interact with the audience. Usually, you will find Saumya sharing posts about fitness, as the actress is a huge fitness fanatic and follows her fitness regime religiously. Known to be inspired by Bollywood's Khiladi, , Saumya everything to stay fit and healthy. Just a few days ago, the world celebrated the International Yoga Day, and how can a fitness fanatic like Saumya not take part in this big event of fitness? Well, she did, and also shared pictures of her yoga sessions on the occasion.

Like many others, Samuya was seen practicing and performing yoga asanas in the confines of her home. However, Saumya had a special guest join her for the yoga seshs. Can you guess who it was? Well, it was none other than the actress's baby boy. Yes, the little munchkin also joined her mom in doing yoga, and the pictures shared by the actress scream 'cuteness.' Saumya and Miran's yoga session was filled with adorableness and cuteness. In the caption, the actress also cutely described how her Miran took away all the limelight, and she had a 'different' yoga day celebration at home this year.

Take a look at Samuya and her baby boy's Yoga Day celebration here:

Meanwhile, the shooting of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is going to resume soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing new episodes of the sitcom? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

