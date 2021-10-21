Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai's Aasif Sheikh honoured by World of Records, London for playing 300 characters in a show

Aasif Sheikh has always got a lot of appreciation for playing the role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! The versatile and talented actor recently received a special certificate from World of Records, London for playing 300 characters in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!

Aasif Sheikh shared the proud moment with his fans by posting his picture with the certificate on his Instagram. He wrote in the caption, "Thank you guys for making it happen. Crossed 300 different characters in bhabhiji ghar par hai. Picture courtesy - @beyond_the_entertainment #bhabhijigharparhai#actorslife#gratitude". His former co-actress from the show, Saumya Tandon, who played his wife's role is also proud of him. She wrote, "Huge Congratulations, no one else deserves this more than you. It’s all the years of hard work , labour of love and passion for your craft. Super proud."

See post-

In an interview with ETimes TV, Aasif shared, "I am feeling very elated that World Book of Records, London has acknowledged me. It's like setting a record, so, I am definitely feeling very happy. I never told anyone that I played so many characters on the show. Now on, they'll get to know that I've done 300 plus characters in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! I feel more responsible because people have showered me with love, showed their faith on me, and as an actor, it's my duty to not disappoint them."

Talking about his favourite character, Aasif Sheikh said, "I have played several characters but out of all, the 'kabbadiwala' character is my favourite. There was a lot of humour in it and we enjoyed also."

Aasif thanked World of Book Records for acknowledging his talent and said that he has played almost all kinds of characters in the serial. Yogesh Tripathi, Himani Shivpuri also appreciated Aasif's acting skills and comic timing.



