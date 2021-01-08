Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai's Aasif Sheikh on Nehha Pendse playing Anita bhabi: All in the team are positive of her

Aasif Sheikh shares his thoughts on Nehha Pendse replacing Saumya Tandon in the show. Read on to know more.

Actress Nehha Pendse is all set to replace Saumya Tandon in the popular show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. The makers have also made the official announcement. Nehha will be essaying the role of Anita bhabi in the show. Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, a popular show, has been in the headlines since Saumya Tandon left the show. She worked in the serial for five years and was seen portraying the role of Anita Mishra, wife of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra played by Aasif Sheikh.

Speaking about Nehha Pendse to The Times of India, Aasif Sheikh said, “She understands comedy very well which I sensed when I gave audition with her. I also discussed about her with Saumya and she was also praising her. They both had worked earlier too. I must say Nehha is an amazing actor and the team is positive about her.” Fans loved Saumya's character and were disheartened when she announced that she is quitting the show. Nehha Pendse was last seen in Bigg Boss 12.

When asked about the audience's response, the actor said, “When Shubhangi Atre joined as new Angoori Bhabhi people slowly accepted her and same will happen this time too. Nehha and I will try our best in the show,” adds Aasif.

Recently, Neha Pendse also said that she is very excited to be a part of a cult show like this. “It has always been a wonderful experience working with Binaiferr Kohli and I am eagerly looking forward to meeting the cast,” she added. The popular show airs on &TV from Monday to Friday at 10:30 PM.

