Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai's Nehha Pendse contracts Coronavirus

The pandemic situation has been very difficult for people all over the country. The entertainment industry had also faced huge losses in the past years. Recently, the shooting for the shows had resumed, but the virus has hit back. The COVID-19 cases are rising once again and numerous celebrities have become positive. The actors have been contracting the virus and being tested positive. As per the latest reports, actress Nehha Pendse has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Now Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai star Nehha Pendse has confirmed the news through her social media handle. Where the actress said that “After dogging the virus for two years, I, unfortunately, have caught it. Results are positive. I am in home quarantine, have not stepped out or met anyone past few days. Being introverted can be helpful sometimes”.

See post here-

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nehha made headlines for her compelling and hard-hitting performance in the Marathi film 'June' and bagged her Best Actress Award at Pune International Film Festival.

While speaking about her film’s big win, Nehha said, “It’s a wonderful feeling to see how well our film is received by audiences and critics from around the world. 'June' has been a soul-enriching journey for me. Nikhil, Suhrud and Vaibhav really helped me unravel complex emotions on-screen".

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani, Nakuul Mehta are actors who had tested COVID-19 positive.



Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Nehha Pendse opens up on playing Anita in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: There are some big shoes to fill