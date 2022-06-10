Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai's Shubhangi Atre aka Angoor bhabhi stuns in swimsuit on Maldives vacay; PICS

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame Shubhangi Atre, currently seen as Angoori 'bhabhi' on the show, is vacationing in the Maldives. She is beating the heat by taking a dip in the swimming pool in a swimsuit. She teased fans with a glimpse of her toned back and a champagne glass in hand. Shubhangi, who is mostly seen in her character's avatar- decked in a heavy saree and jewellery, is enjoying her time in casual outfits in the Maldives.

Shubhange Atre posted the swimsuit photo and captioned it: "Keep your mind as peaceful as the calm sea." In the other picture, she was seen posing in the middle of the sea stylishly in a white shirt and green shorts. "Perfectly content with where I'm at right now" read her post. Fans were happy to see her offscreen avatar and also praised her beauty as she's being touristy in the city of islands. In another photo, she wore a tan brown t-shirt, and shorts with a lovely hat and sipped her chilled coffee.

Check out the posts here by Shubhangi Atre:

She also showed her funny side to her fans through a reel. Her co-actors from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai commented on the post and appreciated her humour. The actress keeps going on small trips to the mountains in between to rejuvenate herself. Prior to the Maldives, Shubhangi had visited Rishikesh.

Check out the reel here:

Previously, Shubhangi Atre had shared a video of herself in which she was seen lip-syncing Alia Bhatt’s song ‘Meri Jaan’ from Gangubai Kathiawadi. She reprised Alia's look from the film, which was shot on Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai's set.

Shubhangi Atre's Goddess-like statue

Sometime back, Shubhangi was tagged by her fans in one of the posts where a Goddess-like statue looked like her. She was touched by the gesture and had said, "Many people on social media tagged me saying that this idol is a lookalike of me. I am not very sure of where this murti was made. I don't even know who the artist is and I would really want to thank him/her for such a beautiful murti. I feel so honoured and loved with such gestures."

