Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai's Shubhangi Atre reveals how her ‘love for jhumkas became fetish’ as she owns 600 pairs

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!’s Angoori Bhabhi aka Shubhangi Atre talks about her love for jhumkas and the advantage of doing yoga.

Shubhangi Atre is famous for her role of Angoori Bhabhi in the show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! on &TV. The actress is loved for the portrayal of her character, and she has garnered a huge fan base over the years. The actress recently talked about the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance. She talked about her view of life and the challenges that come her way. In an interview with IWMbuzz, she talks about her improvisation on the show, which helps her save time and improve her skills.

The actress shared that often on the shoot, she comes across interesting words that her character Angoori would say, then she starts thinking like her. It helps her ideas flow.

Talking about adding a personal touch to her character, she revealed that she owns a collection of 600 jhumkas, which she also wears on-screen. She said that when she started shooting for the show, her love for the earrings became a fetish. She had started collecting new pieces that she handpicked on her trips around the country. Shubhangi shared that she majorly likes Kundan earrings as she adores the intricate designs and the tiny ghungaroos attached to them. She feels she is able to give a personal touch to her role by wearing the jhumkas in the show.

She also shared that she has taken up yoga as a way of staying healthy in the present situation. She said that when her body does not feel good then her performance also gets affected. Hence, she shared that she makes sure to follow a yoga routine to de-stress from the daily tasks. She also shares that it helps her to get me time she needs, for introspecting and focussing on her day.

Also read- Shubhangi Atre shares her views on Labour Day: It’s time to be kind, help the country to fight the crisis

Share your comment ×