Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai's Soma Rathod on Deepesh Bhan's demise at 41: He always called me 'Amma', was like a son

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan (41), known for playing the role of Malkhan in the show, passed away on July 22. The actor's sudden death has left the team of the show in a torn state. The exact reason for his death is unknown but he collapsed on the ground after playing cricket and was rushed to the doctor. Soma Rathod, who is seen as 'Amma ji' on the show, shared a special bond with Deepesh Bhan and considered him as a son.

When Pinkvilla reached out to the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Soma Rathod, she sounded shattered. Soma said that she was unaware of Deepesh Bhan's death, and was informed by the team. Speaking about Deepesh, an emotional Soma shared, "He was a very lively and energetic boy and often loved to improvise his scenes. We had a mother-son-like relationship and he always called me 'Amma'. I spoke to him a few days ago and even on calls, he would keep saying 'Amma amma.' Deepesh was a very kind-hearted human being, who always wished well for others. I am really shocked, he was very young." Soma Rathod and Deepesh Bhan would make fun reels on Instagram.

Watch their Instagram reel video here: CLICK

The producers of the show, Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli confirmed the news of Deepesh Bhan's death to ETimes. While speaking to the publication, the producers said, "We are deeply saddened & shocked by the sudden demise of our beloved Deepesh Bhan. One of the most dedicated actors in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and like our family. He will be deeply missed by all. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, May his soul Rest In Eternal Peace."

Deepesh Bhan's co-actors Rohitashv Gour, Charul Malik, and many others expressed their shock and are grieving his death. Deepesh was also a part of Kavita Kaushik's show, F.I.R, and the actress too is unable to fathom this news. She shared his picture from their show and wrote, "In shock, gutted ,pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r , Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all (sic)"

Deepesh Bhan is survived by his wife, his one-year-old child, and parents.

Also Read: Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan passes away at 41; Rohitashv Gour, Kavita Kaushik mourn the loss