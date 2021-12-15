Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai completes 1700 episodes: Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre, Nehha Pendse express gratitude

Popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai has recently reached a major milestone as it completed 1700 episodes. The show features famous actors like Aasif Sheikh as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, Shubhangi Atre as Angoori Bhabhi, Rohitashv Gour as Manmohan Tiwari, Nehha Pendse as Anita Bhabhi, Saanand Verma as Saxena, Charrul Malik as Russa, Vaibhav Mathur as Teeka, Deepesh Bhan as Malkhan and Syed Salim Zaidi as Tillu.

Aasif Sheikh shared with PV, “The show has given me a lot of freedom to explore my art and craft. I never thought that I would receive the opportunity to play 300+ unique characters in a single show and get recognized by the World Book of Records for it. I am forever grateful to have this opportunity, and here’s hoping the show keeps growing every single day”.

Shubhangi Atre, who plays Angoori Bhabhi, added, “1700 episodes is a big milestone for all of us. I am glad to be a part of this wonderful team and grateful to Binaiferr for giving me the role of Angoori Bhabi. Each character has been written exceptionally well and stands out. No doubt that each of them has become an audience favourite in no time. Kudos to the team for this milestone. The audience has given us immense love and recognition. I consider myself lucky to play the beautiful Angoori Bhabi and be a part of such an incredible cast”.

Nehha Pendse, who plays Anita Bhabhi, added, “I joined Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai this year, but it feels like ages since I have been a part of the show. I love playing the strong and independent Anita Bhabi, and it feels like a personal achievement to have reached the 1700-episode landmark. Congratulations to everyone for this milestone.”

Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari) shared, “My love for the show is immense, and it has played a huge part in shaping my career and provided me with an amazing audience. I have a ton of fun while playing Manmohan Tiwari, and I am glad the viewers enjoy watching me on screen as much. I want to congratulate our producers, our entire cast and crew for this success and our audience for their constant love and support.”



