Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai fame Rohitashv Gour’s daughter Giti takes the internet by storm with her PICS

Rohitashv Gour has gained immense popularity from the show. The sitcom has been successfully managing to entertain the audience till now.

The comedy show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai is very popular among the masses. The show has been entertaining the audiences for many years. The characters Manmohan Tiwari, Angoori Bhabhi, Anita Bhabhi and Vibhuti Narayan Mishra have been winning hearts. The show is one of the longest-running sitcoms on television. It had hit the headlines when Saumya Tandon left the show and Nehha Pendse replaced her. But we are talking about another actor from the show whose daughter’s pictures are breaking the internet.

In the show, Manmohan Tiwari aka Rohitashv Gour is seen trying to impress his neighbour’s wife. But in real life, he is a true gentleman. He often shares his family pictures on his official Instagram handle. He is blessed with two daughters Giti and Sanjiti. Recently, his elder daughter's pictures started going around on social media. Fans were amazed to see Giti as she looks no less than a diva. She is a model. Her Instagram feed is filled with pictures from her photoshoots.

To note, she loves dancing and is often seen sharing her dance videos with the actor and sister. She had been the TGPC's Catwalk Diva 2019 and was crowned the Times Fresh Face 2nd runner-up in the same year.

Take a look at her pictures here:

Coming to the show, the shooting is going on in Surat owing to the pandemic. Actress Shubhangi Atre had resume shooting after testing negative and recovering from COVID-19. Currently, many serials are being shot in different states.

Credits :Giti Gour Instagram

