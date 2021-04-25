Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai fame Shubhangi Atre opens up on participating in Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss

Shubhangi Atre talks about her quarantine days and also shared her thoughts if she will take part in the reality shows or not.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai fame Shubhangi Atre is popularly called Angoori bhabi among the masses. The popular sitcom has been continuing to entertain the audience. But recently, the actress was tested positive and went under quarantine. She has recovered now and revealed that she has been approached for two popular reality shows Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss upcoming seasons. However, this is not the first time the actress has been approached. Earlier, also she was but she has rejected it.

Sharing the feelings, Atre said, “I was offered Nach Baliye last year also. The makers wanted me and my husband Peeyush Poorey to participate. We had started practicing also but we tested positive. Now I am not sure if the show is happening this year. I am a classical dancer. I also got a call from Bigg Boss too. It’s a good show but I am not sure about it. The show turns out to be abusive sometimes and I have a 15-year-old daughter.”

She also talked about her COVID days and said that those days were very bad. “I don’t even feel like moving. I don’t know from where I got infected as I was taking all precautions. It’s very sad to see that people are not following protocols and roaming without wearing a mask.” Like other shows, there are speculations that Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai shoot will also shift outside Mumbai. However, on this, the actress said there is no information on it.

The actress even revealed that she watched her serial Kasturi during quarantine days. The serial has recently completed 14 years. She said that she became very emotional when she watched it.

