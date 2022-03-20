Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai: Vidisha Srivastava aka new Aita Bhabi to make a dashing entry amidst suspense track

Holi may be over now but it looks like the celebration on &TV is still not over yet. Adding a splash of colours with her style and grace, the new Anita Bhabi, aka Vidisha Srivastava, in &TV’s cult-comedy show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai starting March 22nd, 2022, is here to entertain you. Vidisha is all set to sparkle in bright and vivid colours into the audiences’ hearts with a tinge of drama and suspense, taking the entertainment notch higher.

An excited Vidisha Srivastava, aka Anita Bhabi, says, "I am all set to step into the iconic character of Anita Bhabi. It has been a wonderful experience shooting with everyone. Holi is one of my favourite festivals, and the timing could not have been better for Anita Bhabi’s entry amidst the festival of colours! I am eagerly looking forward to the audiences’ reaction. I have been getting many encouraging messages from several people from the industry, families and friends. So, I am a bit nervous as well as excited.”

Talking about her entry track, Vidisha elaborates, “The entry track is quite thrilling and mysterious. A high-voltage drama and suspense will unfold as Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) get trapped into committing a murder. It so happens that Vibuti lands up a film offer where he is to shoot a murder scene with Anita Bhabi’s doppelganger. However, Angoori (Shubhangi Atre) and TMT misconstrue the movie scene and call Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi) accusing Vibuti of murdering Anita! With Anita nowhere to be seen, Vibuti is trapped in the situation and unable to prove his innocence. Anita is completely unaware and non-responsive, with everyone looking for her. What happens next is worth the wait!”

Watch Vidisha Srivastava making a splashing entry as the new Anita Bhabi starting March 22nd in &TV Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai airing at 10:30 pm, every Monday to Friday.

