Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai: Vidisha Srivastava to enter as Anita bhabi with a murder mystery on Holi

Actress Vidisha Srivastava will be soon entering the popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai as the new Anita Bhabi. She will be adding her own style and grace to the character as she will enter the show on 22nd March in a Holi special sequence. In an interview with ETimes,Vidisha shared about her entry sequence in the show.

Talking about her role of Anita Bhabi, Vidisha said, “I am all set to step into the iconic character of Anita Bhabi. It has been a wonderful experience shooting with everyone. Holi is one of my favourite festivals, and the timing could not have been better for Anita Bhabi’s entry amidst the festival of colours! I am eagerly looking forward to the audiences’ reaction. I have been getting many encouraging messages from several people from the industry, families and friends. So, I am a bit nervous as well as excited.”

Talking about her entry in the show, Vidisha elaborates, “The entry track is quite thrilling and mysterious. A high-voltage drama and suspense will unfold as Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) gets trapped into committing a murder. It so happens that Vibhuti lands up a film offer where he is to shoot a murder scene with Anita Bhabi's doppelganger. Angoori (Shubhangi Atre) and others misconstrue the movie scene and call Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi) accusing Vibuti of murdering Anita. With Anita nowhere to be seen, Vibhuti is trapped in the situation and unable to prove his innocence. Anita doesn’t seem to be aware of the situation with everyone looking for her. What happens next is worth the wait.”



